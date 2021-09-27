Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Monday as losses for several Big Tech companies checked gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, as did a measure of small-company stocks. Treasury yields continued to climb.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 down 12.37 points, or 0.3%, to 4,443.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.37 points, or 0.2%, to 34,869.37.

The Nasdaq fell 77.73 points, or 0.5%, to 14,969.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.93 points, or 1.5%, to 2,281.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 687.04 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 4,262.89 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,081.69 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 306.15 points, or 15.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

Federal cyber agencies call zero trust ‘new normal’ of security, partnering to implement

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up