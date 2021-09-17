Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 4:25 PM

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Friday, marking a feeble ending to an up-and-down week of trading.

The S&P 500 index fell and notched its second straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell. Technology and communications companies were the biggest drags on the market. Energy prices fell and bond yields rose.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 40.76 points, or 0.9%, to 4,432.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.44 points, or 0.5%, to 34,584.88.

The Nasdaq fell 137.96 points, or 0.9%, to 15,043.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.96 points, or 0.2%, to 2,236.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 25.59 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 22.84 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 71.53 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.32 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 676.92 points, or 18%.

The Dow is up 3,978.40 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,155.69 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 262.02 points, or 13.3%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

