Coronavirus News: Prince George's schools alter quarantine guidelines | DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning | Projected US virus deaths decreasing | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Here's when McDonald's is…

Here’s when McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib

CNN

September 30, 2021, 9:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McDonald’s has set a return date for the McRib.

The limited-time offering is returning to menus nationwide on November 1, McDonald’s announced Thursday. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the McRib, which was a dud on its debut but has bounced back to become a fan-favorite menu item.

The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce then placed on a homestyle bun. Price varies by location.

McDonald’s first added the McRib to menus around Kansas City in 1981. The chain pulled it from its menu four years later. But it has become a cult favorite among McDonald’s loyalists in recent years. In a statement, the company credited the internet and social media for solidifying its “icon status” and the birth of the phrase “McRib Season.”

The McRib returns to menus annually. For the first time last year, it was sold nationally. Seasonal items are an important marketing tool for the food industry, according to Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“When you have these exclusive products, which exist for a short period of time, it gives people a reason to come to the store,” he previously told CNN Business. For example, Starbucks customers get excited about Pumpkin Spice Lattes and holiday red cups.

Plus, limited time offerings have helped propel McDonald’s sales. Its celebrity meal strategy, which was recently copied by Burger King, improved sales at US stores open at least 13 months jump 25.9% in the past quarter, beating analysts’ expectations.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News

Tags:

mcdonalds | mcrib

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

CBP building on facial recognition successes as travelers reap benefits of expedited process

TSA's biggest challenge in two decades? Securing better pay for frontline workers, leaders say

4 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up