Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Czechs sign deal to…

Czechs sign deal to buy French truck-mounted artillery

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech military has signed a deal worth 8.52 billion Czech crowns ($390 million) to acquire 52 CAESAR self-propelled gun howitzers from France’s Nexter Systems.

The contract was signed on Thursday during a visit by French Defense Minister Florence Parly to Prague.

The new weapons will replace obsolete DANA systems that don’t meet NATO standards.

The deal is part of the ongoing modernization of the Czech armed forces.

In a separate recently announced $600 million deal, the Czechs will acquire a new air defense SPYDER system for its military from the Israeli state-run company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up