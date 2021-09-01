CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 3:36 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 9 cents to $68.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 4 cents to $71.59 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 17 cents to $2.11 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.13 a gallon. October natural gas rose 24 cents to $4.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.10 to $1,816 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 21 cents to $24.22 an ounce and December copper fell 10 cents to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.94 Japanese yen from 110.00 yen. The euro rose to $1.1846 from $1.1812.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

