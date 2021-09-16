Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 3:26 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery was unchanged at $72.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 21 cents to $75.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.18 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.21 a gallon. October natural fell 12 cents to $5.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $38.10 to $1,756.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.01 to $22.79 an ounce and December copper fell 13 cents to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.70 Japanese yen from 109.40 yen. The euro fell to $1.1754 from $1.1808.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

