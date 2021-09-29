Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 3:15 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 46 cents to $74.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 45 cents to $78.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.23 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November natural gas fell 36 cents $5.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.10 to $1,722.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 97 cents to $21.49 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.20 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.98 Japanese yen from 111.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.1601 from $1.1677.

