Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 16 cents to $75.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 44 cents to $79.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $2.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents $5.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.50 to $1,737.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $22.47 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.59 Japanese yen from 111.02 yen. The euro fell to $1.1677 from $1.1700.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Coast Guard says 2022 budget is the right path to recapitalization

Agencies adding more resources — and people — to power DEIA initiatives

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up