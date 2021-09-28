Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 16 cents to $75.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 16 cents to $75.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 44 cents to $79.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $2.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents $5.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.50 to $1,737.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $22.47 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.59 Japanese yen from 111.02 yen. The euro fell to $1.1677 from $1.1700.

