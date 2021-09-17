Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 64 cents at $71.97 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 64 cents at $71.97 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 33 cents to $75.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.17 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.21 a gallon. October natural fell 23 cents to $5.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $5.30 to $1,751.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 45 cents to $22.34 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.93 Japanese yen from 109.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.1730 from $1.1754.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.