Walt Disney, Pilgrim’s Pride rise; Best Buy, JPMorgan fall

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 4:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Walt Disney Co., up $1.79 to $181.08.

The owner of ABC and Walt Disney World Resort reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., up $4.66 to $27.34.

Majority owner JBS is proposing to buy the remainder of the poultry processor’s stock.

Best Buy Co., down $4.35 to $113.78.

A weak consumer confidence report from the University of Michigan weighed down a mix of retailers.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $1.81 to $159.98.

Bond yields edged lower and pulled down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down 83 cents to $39.96.

Casinos and other companies that rely on travel continued slipping over concerns about a resurgence of COVID-19.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.24 to $48.48.

U.S. regulators authorized a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people with severely weakened immune systems.

Tesla Inc. down $5.08 to $717.17.

The electric vehicle maker’s CEO Elon Musk said he hopes to start producing cars at a new factory outside Berlin in October.

Discovery Inc., down 48 cents to $28.42.

The media company wants to keep control of a television network it owns in Poland that is threatened by a new media bill.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

