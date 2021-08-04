2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Phillips 66, Virtu Financial fall; Paycom, Live Nation rise

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 4:18 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $1.84 to $125.55.

The prescription drug distributor’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $1.16 to $79.49.

The ticket seller and concert promoter’s second-quarter loss was milder than analysts expected.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co., up $7.75 to $107.51.

The drug developer’s second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Paycom Software Inc., up $42.82 to $442.86.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software raised its profit forecast for the year.

New York Times Co., up $3.31 to $46.52.

The newspaper publisher reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Virtu Financial Inc., down $1.35 to $24.46.

The high-speed trading company’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Phillips 66, down $4.43 to $71.64.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy company stocks.

DaVita Inc., up $10.63 to $133.78.

The kidney dialysis provider handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

