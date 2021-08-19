CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Macy’s, Kohl’s rise; Toyota, Red Robin fall

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 4:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Toyota Motor Corp., down $7.18 to $168.55.

The carmaker will cut production in September because of a parts shortage.

Bath & Body Works Inc., up $6.22 to $65.51.

The bath and personal care products chain reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Inovalon Holdings Inc., up $3.10 to $40.32.

The health technology company is being bought for $7.3 billion by a group led by Nordic Capital.

Macy’s Inc., up $3.54 to $21.61.

The department store chain handily beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Coherus Biosciences Inc., up 39 cents to $14.53.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on it potential lung cancer treatment.

Synopsys Inc., up $25.36 to $315.99.

The maker of software used to test and develop microchips reported strong fiscal third-quarter results.

Kohl’s Corp., up $3.78 to $55.63.

The retailer’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., down $4.03 to $20.54.

The restaurant chain reported a surprising second-quarter loss and weak revenue.

