Lowe’s, Alcon rise; Cree, La-Z-Boy fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.11 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.11 to $163.02.

The scientific instrument maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Alcon, up $8.70 to $80.06.

The eye care products company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cree Inc., down $7.89 to $78.36.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing earnings and revenue forecast.

TJX Companies Inc., up $3.85 to $73.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Lowe’s Companies Inc., up $17.47 to $199.73.

The home improvement retailer gave investors a strong sales forecast.

CDK Global Inc., down $3.86 to $41.63.

The provider of technology and marketing services to auto dealers gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down 55 cents to $33.74.

The furniture company’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 83 cents to $33.88.

Copper prices slumped and weighed down the copper and gold mining company’s stock.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.