CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Business & Finance » Kansas City Southern, Sysco…

Kansas City Southern, Sysco rise; Aramark, RealReal fall

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., fell $2.05 to $31.75.

The movie theater operator beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts, but rising virus cases could crimp the industry’s recovery.

3D Systems Corp., up $6.09 to $34.44.

The maker of 3D printers beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Aramark, down 67 cents to $34.22.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Qualys Inc., up $4.97 to $110.08.

The maker of security-analysis software reported strong second-quarter profits and revenue.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.62 to $5.08.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company’s second-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.

Kansas City Southern, up $20.15 to $289.75.

Canadian Pacific increased its offer for the railroad to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival Canadian National.

Sysco Corp., up $4.79 to $78.24.

The food distributor’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

RealReal Inc., down $2.92 to $13.31.

The online luxury consignment site’s second-quarter loss was bigger than analysts’ expected.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up