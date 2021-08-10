Kansas City Southern, Sysco rise; Aramark, RealReal fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., fell $2.05…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., fell $2.05 to $31.75.

The movie theater operator beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts, but rising virus cases could crimp the industry’s recovery.

3D Systems Corp., up $6.09 to $34.44.

The maker of 3D printers beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Aramark, down 67 cents to $34.22.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Qualys Inc., up $4.97 to $110.08.

The maker of security-analysis software reported strong second-quarter profits and revenue.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.62 to $5.08.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company’s second-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.

Kansas City Southern, up $20.15 to $289.75.

Canadian Pacific increased its offer for the railroad to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival Canadian National.

Sysco Corp., up $4.79 to $78.24.

The food distributor’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

RealReal Inc., down $2.92 to $13.31.

The online luxury consignment site’s second-quarter loss was bigger than analysts’ expected.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.