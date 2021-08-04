2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 4:21 PM

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling the S&P 500 index below the record high it had set a day earlier.

The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in industrial companies, banks, and consumer-facing companies.

A disappointing report on the job market helped discourage would-be buyers. Payroll processor ADP said employment at private companies was weaker than expected last month. The government’s broader jobs report comes out on Friday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.49 points, or 0.5%, to 4,402.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.73 points, or 0.9%, to 34,792.67.

The Nasdaq rose 19.24 points, or 0.1%, to 14,780.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.26 points, or 1.2%, to 2,196.32.

For the week :

The S&P 500 is up 7.40 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 142.80 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 107.86 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.92 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 646.59 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 4,186.19 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,892.25 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 221.47 points, or 11.2%.

