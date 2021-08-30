CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks wound up mixed on Wall Street Monday, with the S&P 500 index managing just enough of a gain to mark another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped and small-company stocks fell. Gains for a handful of Big Tech companies were the main driver behind the increase in the S&P 500 index, where slightly more stocks fell than rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.42 points, or 0.4%, to 4,528.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average down 55.96 points, or 0.2%, to 35,399.84.

The Nasdaq rose 136.39 points, or 0.9%, to 15,265.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.16 points, or 0.5%, to 2,265.99.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 772.72 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is up 4,793.36 points, or 15.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,377.61 points, or 18.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.14 points, or 14.7%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

New cyber maturity model to push agencies to have more visibility into incidents

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Afghanistan situation has turned up the burner on an already boiling Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up