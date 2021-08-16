CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 5:12 PM

Stock indexes are closing at record highs on Wall Street Monday, despite rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe, as well as geopolitical concerns in Asia.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed higher after falling earlier in the day. The Nasdaq closed lower.

Shares of Tesla fell after the U.S. government began investigating the company’s automated driving feature, following a series of collisions with parked vehicles. Oil prices fell and weighed down energy companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.71 points, or 0.3%, to 4,479.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.02 points, or 0.3%, to 35,625.40.

The Nasdaq fell 29.14 points, or 0.2%, to 14,793.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.69 points, or 0.9%, to 2,203.41.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 723.64 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 5,018.92 points, or 16.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,905.48 points, or 14.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 228.56 points, or 11.6%.

