How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 4:22 PM

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Monday after a day of choppy trading.

Investors were balancing unease about the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant against another round of encouraging company earnings.

The S&P 500 closed lower after being slightly higher for much of the day. Roughly 150 members of the index will report their results this week, and the July jobs report comes out on Friday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.10 points, or 0.2%, to 4,387.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.31 points, or 0.3%, to 34,838.16.

The Nasdaq rose 8.39 points, or 0.1%, to 14,681.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.75 points, or 0.5%, to 2,215.50.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 631.09 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is up 4,231.68 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,792.79 points, or 13.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.64 points, or 12.2%.

