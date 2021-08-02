2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Business & Finance » Foot Locker buying atmos,…

Foot Locker buying atmos, Eurostar in pair of deals

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Foot Locker is acquiring a pair of companies in deals worth over $1 billion.

The New York footwear and clothing company said Monday that it’s buying Text Trading Co., which owns and licenses Japanese retailer atmos, for $360 million. The transaction accelerates Foot Locker’s Asia-Pacific expansion.

Atmos, with fiscal 2020 revenue of about $175 million, has 49 stores worldwide.

Foot Locker Inc. also announced that it’s buying athletic footwear and clothing company Eurostar for $750 million.

Eurostar Inc. concentrates on Hispanic consumers, running 93 stores in California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. The company had approximately $425 million in fiscal 2020 revenue.

“This acquisition enhances our product mix and provides access to a customer base and store footprint that are both differentiated from and complementary to our current portfolio,” Foot Locker Chairman and CEO Richard Johnson said in a statement.

Both deals are expected to close late in the third quarter.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

OMB looks to move away from "compliance-based approach" to agency cybersecurity

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up