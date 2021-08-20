CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Business & Finance » Foot Locker, Adobe rise;…

Foot Locker, Adobe rise; Papa John’s, Endo fall

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Foot Locker Inc., up $3.95 to $58.34.

The mall-based shoe and sportswear chain reported earnings that were more than double what analysts were expecting. d

Ross Stores Inc., down $3.46 to $123.12.

The clothing and home accessories chain issued a full-year outlook that was below Wall Street’s forecast.

Endo International PLC, down $1.42 to $2.13.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker hired a restructuring adviser to evaluate how to deal with lawsuits accusing it of contributing to the opioid crisis.

Johnson & Johnson, up 87 cents to $179.44.

The giant health care company said it will replace CEO Alex Gorsky with another company veteran next year.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II, down 28 cents to $9.83.

The special-purpose acquisition company terminated an agreement to take the trading-card company Topps public.

Adobe Inc., up $9.68 to $647.34.

The software company said it would acquire Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration company, for $1.3 billion.

Papa John’s International Inc., down $4.75 to $122.75.

Activist investor Starboard Value lowered its stake in the pizza chain to 7.6% from a previously reported stake of 9.5%.

Farfetch Limited, up 57 cents to $38.80.

The high-end online fashion retailer reported better results than analysts expected.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up