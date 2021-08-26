CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 3:13 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 94 cents to $67.42 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.18 to $71.07 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas jumped 29 cents to $4.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $4.20 to $1,795.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 22 cents to $23.55 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.03 Japanese yen from 110.00 yen. The euro fell to $1.1752 from $1.1772.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

