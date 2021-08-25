CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 3:52 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 82 cents to $68.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $1.20 to $72.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 12 cents to $2.30 a gallon. September heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. September natural gas was unchanged at $3.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $17.50 to $1,791 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $23.78 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.00 Japanese yen from 109.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1772 from $1.1755.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

