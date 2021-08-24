CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan writes Biden about COVID | McAuliffe wants businesses to require vaccines | What does full approval of Pfizer's vaccine mean? | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 3:22 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.90 to $67.54 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $2.30 to $71.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 6 cents to $2.18 a gallon. September heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.07 a gallon. September natural gas fell 5 cents to $3.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2.20 to $1,808.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $23.89 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $4.26 a pound.

The dollar was little changed at 109.70 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1755 from $1.1748.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

