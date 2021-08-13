CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 65 cents to $68.44 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 72 cents to $70.59 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas fell 7 cents to $3.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $26.40 to $1,778.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 66 cents to $23.78 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $4.39 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.59 Japanese yen from 110.47 yen. The euro rose to $1.1795 from $1.1730.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up