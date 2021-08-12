CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 3:20 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 16 cents to $69.09 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 13 cents to $71.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $2.28 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.10 a gallon. September natural gas fell 13 cents to $3.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $1.50 to $1,751.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 37 cents to $23.12 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $4.36 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.47 Japanese yen from 110.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.1730 from $1.1738.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

