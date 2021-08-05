2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 3:39 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 94 cents to $69.09 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 91 cents to $71.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.29 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.11 a gallon. September natural gas fell 2 cents to $4.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $5.60 to $1,808.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $25.29 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.76 Japanese yen from 109.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.1836 from $1.1840.

