Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Business & Finance » Wells Fargo swings to…

Wells Fargo swings to profit in 2Q, revenue rises

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 8:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wells Fargo & Co. swung to a profit of $6 billion in second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based bank said Wednesday that it had earnings of $1.38 per share compared with a loss of $1.01 per share a year ago.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $21.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.27 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.78 billion.

Wells Fargo shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has climbed 70% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was partially generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFC

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up