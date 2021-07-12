Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
State Auto, L Brands rise; Virgin Galactic, Occidental fall

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 4:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

State Auto Financial Corp., up $32.96 to $50.22.

Liberty Mutual is buying the insurance company for about $2.29 billion.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $8.51 to $40.69.

The spaceflight company said it could sell up to $500 million in stock.

L Brands Inc., up $3.06 to $76.56.

The board of directors approved splitting the company’s Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works units into two separate companies.

Johnson & Johnson, down 27 cents to $169.48.

The health care company’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 25 cents to $29.99.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.

Nordstrom Inc., up 30 cents to $36.30.

The department store operator is buying a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by a British company called Asos.

Tesla Inc., up $28.56 to $685.51.

CEO Elon Musk testified in a lawsuit over the electric vehicle maker’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $4.30 to $164.85.

Banks and other financial companies gained ground as the sector prepares to start reporting its latest quarterly financial results.

