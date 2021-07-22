Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Business & Finance » Southwest sees milestone after…

Southwest sees milestone after booking unaided June profit

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 7:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines turned a profit in June without assistance from the U.S., which the company is calling a milestone in its recovery from the pandemic.

Net income reached $348 million, reversing last year’s loss in the same stretch.

Per share profit was 57 cents per share, but it was a loss of 35 cents per-share when one-time events are included. That was worse than the per-share loss of 21 cents that Wall Street expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares dipped 1.5% before the opening bell Thursday.

Revenue, at $4.01 billion was better than projected, however.

“Second quarter 2021 marked an important milestone in the pandemic recovery as leisure travel demand surged,” said Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly. “We generated net income in June 2021, representing our first monthly profit without taking into account the benefit of temporary salaries and wages cost relief provided by PSP proceeds, since the negative effects of the pandemic began in March 2020.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Military straddling uncomfortable fence between changing sexual assault prosecutions, but keeping nonmilitary crime prosecutions

Regulator tells USPS slower mail wouldn’t result in 'much improvement' to its finances

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up