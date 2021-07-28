2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Home » Business & Finance » Pfizer raises 2021 outlook…

Pfizer raises 2021 outlook after strong Q2 revenue, profit

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 7:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pfizer posted better than expected profits and revenues for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the year on the strong performance, including sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company now anticipates revenue from that vaccine this year to reach $33.5 billion for 2.1 billion doses.

Pfizer Inc. reported second-quarter net income of $5.56 billion Wednesday, or 98 cents per share, or $1.07 per share when one-time gains and losses are removed. That far exceeds the per-share earnings of 97 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $18.98 billion, also better than expected.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $78 billion to $80 billion.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

56 federal financial systems nearing end of life puts Treasury on fast track to get shared services right

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up