How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed higher again on Wall Street, extending their gains following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Investors turned their attention to company earnings, which have started to roll in steadily. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market again, rising 1.8%. Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped after the company reported much better-than-expected results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.29%, but it’s still below where it was last week.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 35.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,358.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286.01 points, or 0.8%, to 34,798.00.

The Nasdaq rose 133.08 points, or 0.9%, to 14,631.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.74 points, or 1.8%, to 2,234.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 31.53 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 110.15 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 204.72 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 70.80 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 602.62 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 4,191.52 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,743.67 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.19 points, or 13.1%.

