How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 4:29 PM

Stocks closed lower Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the start of the week.

Investors continue to focus on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes, and also on the latest company earnings reports.

Technology and communications stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Banks, which have been reporting mostly solid financial results, also fell as bond yields headed lower. Investors also got a report from the Labor Department showing that jobless claims fell to another pandemic low.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 14.27 points, or 0.3%, to 4,360.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.79 points, or 0.2%, to 34,987.02.

The Nasdaq fell 101.82 points, or 0.7%, to 14,543.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.07 points, or 0.6%, to 2,190.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 9.52 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 116.86 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 158.78 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 89.71 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 603.96 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 4,380.54 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,654.85 points, or 12.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 215.44 points, or 10.9%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

