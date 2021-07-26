2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory.

The S&P 500 managed a gain, with strength in communications and energy companies outweighing weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy.

The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.51 points, or 0.2%, to 4,422.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.76 points, or 0.2%, to 35,144.31.

The Nasdaq rose 3.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,840.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.27 points, or 0.3%, to 2,216.92.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 666.23 points, or 17.7%.

The Dow is up 4,537.83 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,952.43 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 242.07 points, or 12.3%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up