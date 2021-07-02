FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high.

The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected.

It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength. Some investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its support for the economy a while longer. Treasury yields were flat to lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.40 points, or 0.8%, to 4,352.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.82 points, or 0.4%, to 34,786.35.

The Nasdaq rose 116.95 points, or 0.8%, to 14,639.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.60 points, or 1%, to 2,305.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 71.64 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 352.51 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 278.94 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.63 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 596.27 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 4,179.87 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,751.04 points, or 13.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 330.91 points, or 16.8%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up