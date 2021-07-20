Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Business & Finance » HCA Healthcare, Inter Parfums…

HCA Healthcare, Inter Parfums rise; PPG, Philip Morris fall

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

International Business Machines Corp., up $2.05 to $139.97.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

PPG Industries Inc., down $7.26 to $158.49.

The paint and coatings maker’s second-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Halliburton Co., up 71 cents to $20.07.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Inter Parfums Inc., up $6.04 to $73.59.

The perfume maker raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $31.27 to $248.90.

The hospital operator handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $3.89 to $116.49.

The drug distributor and others are close to a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.92 to $126.35.

The exercise bike and treadmill company signed a deal with UnitedHealth Group for access to its fitness app.

Philip Morris International Inc., down $3 to $94.93.

The tobacco company’s full-year profit forecast fell just short of analysts’ expectations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

How can the IRS improve its operations for the next filing season?

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

National Guard readies severe budget measures to cover this year's Capitol security costs

USPS plans to move ahead with mail rate hike over lawmakers' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up