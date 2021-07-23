2020 Olympics: Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Earnings scheduled for the week of 7/26/2021

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 6:00 AM

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY, July 26

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

TUESDAY, July 27

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, July 28

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, July 29

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, July 30

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

