Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.23 to $73.62 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.23 to $73.62 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.31 to $76.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 4 cents to $2.35 a gallon. August heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.19 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $31.70 to $1,831.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 92 cents to $25.78 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.46 Japanese yen from 109.99. The euro rose to $1.1892 from $1.1843.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.