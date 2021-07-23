2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 16 cents to $72.07 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 31 cents to $74.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.29 a gallon. August heating was unchanged at $2.13 a gallon. August natural gas rose 6 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $3.60 to $1,801.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 15 cents to $25.23 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $4.40 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.56 Japanese yen from 110.16 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1772.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up