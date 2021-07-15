Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 3:24 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.48 to $71.65 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell $1.29 to $73.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents to $2.25 a gallon. August heating fell 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $3.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $4 to $1,829 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 12 cents to $26.39 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.83 Japanese yen from 110.01 yen. The euro fell to $1.1808 from $1.1830.

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

