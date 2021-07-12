Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 46 cents to $74.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 39 cents to $75.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. August heating fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. August natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $4.70 to $1,805.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $26.24 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.34 Japanese yen from 110.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.1858 from $1.1875.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

Report raises questions about commanders' ability to handle legal decisions

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks from employees

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up