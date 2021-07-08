Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 3:32 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 74 cents to $72.94 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 69 cents to $74.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. August heating rose 3 cents to $2.12 a gallon. August natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.90 to $1,800.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 14 cents to $25.99 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.26 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.81 Japanese yen from 110.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1841 from $1.1805.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

