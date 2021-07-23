American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
TAL Education Corp., down $14.52 to $6.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese for-profit education companies sank on fears of a regulatory clampdown by Beijing.
Boston Beer Co., down $246.54 to $701.
The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weaker-than-expected results, saying it overestimated demand for hard seltzer.
Intel Corp., down $2.96 to $53.
The chipmaker reported solid second-quarter financial results but also said supply chain problems would likely persist.
Twitter Inc., up $2.12 to $71.69.
The social media company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts on growing advertising demand.
Snap Inc., up $15 to $77.97.
The parent company of Snapchat reported results that were much better than Wall Street was expecting.
Skechers U.S.A. Inc., up $3.01 to $54.22.
The shoe company reported strong second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
American Express Co., up $2.28 to $173.18.
The credit card issuer reported strong second-quarter profit and revenue as consumer spending increased.
Kimberly-Clark Corp., up 71 cents to $135.66.
The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
