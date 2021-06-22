CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Business & Finance » Philip Morris moving corporate…

Philip Morris moving corporate headquarters to Connecticut

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philip Morris International is moving its corporate headquarters from New York to Connecticut.

The company said Tuesday that the relocation will bring about 200 new jobs to Connecticut. The new office will include employees on the Americas teams and members of other corporate functions. Its operations center will stay in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Philip Morris split off from Altria years ago. The breakup gave it more leeway to pursue sales growth in emerging markets. Philip Morris has handled international sales for Marlboro cigarettes and has churned out new Marlboro-branded products catering to local tastes in Asia, Europe, Latin America and other regions.

But like many companies dealing with declining cigarette sales, it has been investing in alternatives. This includes a heat-not-burn cigarette option, iQOS.

Philip Morris’ new headquarters are expected to be running by the summer of 2022.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up