CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Business & Finance » Nikola, Occidental rise;…

Nikola, Occidental rise; Patterson, Lennar fall

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Nikola Corp., up 74 cents to $18.06.

The electric truck maker announced a $50 million investment in Wabash Valley Resources.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc., up 77 cents to $39.85.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Shake Shack Inc., up $2.69 to $99.04.

The burger chain is expanding in China and plans to open 10 restaurants in new territories by 2031.

Patterson Companies Inc., down $4.15 to $30.97.

The medical supplies maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 95 cents to 30.96.

Crude oil prices edged higher and fueled a rise in energy stocks.

Greif Inc., down $1.16 to $60.62.

The industrial packaging company is raising prices as it faces more cost pressures.

Lennar Corp., down $1.52 to $96.98.

Homebuilders slipped following a disappointing government report on new home sales in May.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 69 cents to $37.18.

The copper and gold mining company gained ground as copper prices jumped.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up