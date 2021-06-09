CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower in the last half-hour of trading Wednesday, leaving major indexes with modest losses.

Several stocks championed by hordes of online investors made more erratic moves, and several of them including Clover Health ended with sharp losses. Bond prices rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.71 points, or 0.2%, to 4,219.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.68 points, or 0.4%, to 34,447.14.

The Nasdaq fell 13.16 points, or 0.1%, to 13,911.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.63 points, or 0.7%, to 2,327.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 10.34 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 309.25 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 97.26 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 40.72 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 463.48 points, or 12.3%.

The Dow is up 3,840.66 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,023.47 points, or 7.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 352.27 points, or 17.8%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging?

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up