How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 4:33 PM

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 marked another record high, beating the peak it set early last week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.65 points, or 0.6%, to 4,266.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.58 points, or 1%, to 34,196.82.

The Nasdaq added 97.98, or 0.7%, to 14,369.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.15 points, or 1.3%, to 2,333.62.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 100.04 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 906.74 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 339.33 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 95.88 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 510.42 points, or 13.6%.

The Dow is up 3,590.34 points, or 11.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,481.43 points, or 11.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 358.77 points, or 18.2%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

