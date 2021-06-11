How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500…

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row.

Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as well as some signs of inflation. Investors will be closely watching next week’s meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers for their assessment of how much of a threat inflation may poise as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.26 points, or 0.2%, to 4,247.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,479.60.

The Nasdaq rose 49.09 points, or 0.4%, to 14,069.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.40 points, or 1.1%, to 2,335.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.55 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 276.79 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 254.94 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.40 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 491.37 points, or 13.1%.

The Dow is up 3,873.12 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,181.14 points, or 9.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 360.95 points, or 18.3%.

