First Solar, Signet Jewelers rise; GameStop, FuelCell fall

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

RH, up $95.81 to $707.14.

The operator of Restoration Hardware stores blew past first-quarter sales expectations and raised its outlook for the year.

First Solar Inc., up $3.59 to $80.40.

The company said it will build a third factory in Ohio, doubling its production capacity.

GameStop Inc., down $82.17 to $220.39.

The video game retailer may sell more stock and said regulators are investigating trading in its shares. It also replaced its CEO and CFO.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down $1.21 to $10.06.

The company reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell far short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $8 to $106.10.

The maker of Tommy Bahama-brand apparel turned in results that easily surpassed analysts’ forecasts.

Greif Inc., up $1.96 to $61.92.

The maker of packaging reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $8.54 to $69.58.

The jewelry seller reported earnings that trounced analysts’ expectations and reinstated its dividend.

Boeing Co., up 28 cents to $248.34.

United Airlines is reportedly in talks to place a big order for new planes from Boeing and Airbus.

