CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to $73.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 37 cents to $75.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. July heating oil was unchanged at $2.16 a gallon. July natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $6.70 to $1,776.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 6 cents to $26.05 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.86 Japanese yen from 110.97 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1930 from $1.1929.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up