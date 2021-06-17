CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 3:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.11 to $71.04 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $1.31 to $73.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents to $2.13 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. July natural gas was unchanged at $3.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $86.60 to $1,774.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.95 to $25.86 an ounce and July copper fell 21 cents to $4.18 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.26 Japanese yen from 110.50 yen. The euro fell to $1.1913 from $1.2016.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

Did DHS ‘go rogue’ with FirstSource III solicitation?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up